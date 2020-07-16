All apartments in Anderson
Find more places like 608 Blair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anderson, SC
/
608 Blair Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

608 Blair Street

608 Blair Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2060841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

608 Blair Street, Anderson, SC 29625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,313

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 2063 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a carport and porch. Minutes away from US-178. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Blair Street have any available units?
608 Blair Street has a unit available for $1,313 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 Blair Street have?
Some of 608 Blair Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Blair Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 Blair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Blair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Blair Street is pet friendly.
Does 608 Blair Street offer parking?
Yes, 608 Blair Street offers parking.
Does 608 Blair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Blair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Blair Street have a pool?
No, 608 Blair Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 Blair Street have accessible units?
No, 608 Blair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Blair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Blair Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Blair Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Blair Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 608 Blair Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
100 Shadow Creek Ln
Anderson, SC 29621
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr
Anderson, SC 29621
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir
Anderson, SC 29625

Similar Pages

Anderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Anderson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCSlater-Marietta, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity