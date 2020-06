Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo Downtown Anderson - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo above restaurant in downtown Anderson. Kitchen has plenty of counter top space and opens to the living area. Master bedroom includes a large bathroom. Additional bedroom and bath available as well. Located in beautiful downtown Anderson, just minutes from a wide variety of restaurants and shops! Available now.



Sorry, no pets.

Clair Carson, Agent



(RLNE5849106)