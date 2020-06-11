/
furnished apartments
90 Furnished Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI
Purgatory
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which
Purgatory
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).
Newport East
146 Wolcott Avenue
146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
640 sqft
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower.
Newport East
90 Renfrew Avenue
90 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
This charming cottage with two bedrooms and one bath is available for June and July this summer. Located ideally by the beaches in Middletown and just a short drive to Newport.
Newport East
97 Center Avenue
97 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome Home....Winter Rental Available for 2020 all Utilities included. Newly renovated stand alone Cottage in Desirable Easton Beach area. This adorable two bedroom home with Eat in Kitchen and living area.
Newport East
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.
Newport East
109 Aquidneck Avenue
109 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment within walking distance of First Beach. This apartment is located in a quaint beach house with its own private entrance.
Newport East
111 Aquidneck Avenue
111 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
528 sqft
Stand alone 1 bedroom cottage available for year round rental. Walking distance to First Beach and restaurants. This cottage is fully furnished and features 1 bedroom, full kitchen, living room and full bathroom.
Downtown Middletown
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3120 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.
Purgatory
423 Purgatory Road
423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
645 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis.
Newport East
91 Reservoir Road
91 Reservoir Road, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home.
Newport East
24 Concord Drive
24 Concord Drive, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Check out this cozy one bedroom property with your own private entry. Features an open floor plan and a newly updated kitchen with a breakfast bar for dining.
Downtown Middletown
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
Newport East
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.
Newport East
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a
Downtown Middletown
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
Newport East
50 Seascape Avenue
50 Seascape Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Winter Rental - Available September 30, 2020 to May 20, 2021 (dates are flexible). Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished stand alone home in Middletown. This property is walking distance to the beaches, great restaurants and shopping.
Newport East
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue
101 Briarwood Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
830 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is one of two cottages on property. Fully furnished, this home has washer / dryer, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops & a breakfast bar.
Purgatory
169 Tuckerman Avenue SE
169 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2568 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the famous Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown RI. Beautiful outdoor sun filled decks with views to the ocean.
Newport East
53 Center Avenue
53 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
925 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL Summer 2020 Beautiful newly remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home within walking distance to First and second beach! Just remodeled with brand new bathroom, kitchen, floors and furniture.
Newport East
121 Prospect Avenue
121 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1359 sqft
Middletown Paradise Cottage near Beaches and just a short drive to the Navy Base. Fully furnished, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms which 2 are en-suite. Open Floor plan with one level of living.
Downtown Middletown
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East
Broadway
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
Kay-Catherine
39 Cranston Avenue
39 Cranston Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,750
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming one bedroom condo located in Newport’s historic ‘Hawkhurst’ house is the perfect place to call home. Only steps from popular Broadway and minutes to the bridge.
