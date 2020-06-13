Apartment List
/
RI
/
newport east
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI

Finding an apartment in Newport East that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
90 Renfrew Avenue
90 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
This charming cottage with two bedrooms and one bath is available for June and July this summer. Located ideally by the beaches in Middletown and just a short drive to Newport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
84 Allston Avenue
84 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1326 sqft
Pets negotiable, utilities included, generous storage in backyard shed, updated bathrooms, laundry right in the unit! This sweet sun-filled apartment is situated between two popular public beaches and just a short drive to the heart of downtown
Results within 1 mile of Newport East

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
3 Gardiner Street
3 Gardiner Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Eustis-Easton's Pond
1 Unit Available
191 OLD BEACH Road
191 Old Beach Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3011 sqft
Available October 1, 2020- May 31, 2021 Utilities additional (Summer 2021 Considered for different pricing.) REFRESHED Shingle Style OCEAN VIEW Beach House! "BEACHSIDE" has Four bedrooms --including a KING Bed in the MASTER - and 4 full bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated March 30 at 04:43am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
15 Halsey Street
15 Halsey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Newport East
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
52 Houston Avenue
52 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished seasonal winter oasis! One of a kind, walk to the water 1st floor retreat! Fully furnished including a 3D television, washer/dryer, outdoor shower, and more! Just a stones throw from the water & downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Newport
1 Unit Available
34 Green Street
34 Green Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
SUMMER AND/OR YEARLY RENTAL: July-Aug $2500/M, OR AVAILABLE NOW YEARLY RENTAL $1600/M. Great Downtown Location. 3 doors up from Thames st and Newport Blues Cafe, Summer rent includes water/sewer, cable, tenant pays electric. $1500/security.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
15 Dean Avenue
15 Dean Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome first floor 1bed, 1 bath with in-unit laundry and water included AVAILABLE NOW for an ANNUAL LEASE! Enjoy the cool water breezes while sipping coffee or having a cocktail on your personal screened-in porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Memorial Boulevard
1 Unit Available
18 Weaver Avenue
18 Weaver Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Available in August as an unfurnished or furnished rental with a year's lease.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
17 Carroll Avenue
17 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1472 sqft
Welcome to the Fifth Ward! This property is situated on a beautiful corner lot and has been freshly painted. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a full basement for storage plus two off street parking spots.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
37 Marsh Street
37 Marsh Street, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
4500 sqft
JULY, AUGUST, SEPT, OCTOBER $35K.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
56 Ruggles Avenue
56 Ruggles Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
**Wall to wall renovation just off Ocean Drive, available June 1st, possibly sooner** This classic cape house rental is getting the full treatment, with a wall to wall remodel & renovation.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
89 Harrison Avenue
89 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
805 sqft
Newly renovated one bedroom condo available July 15th for a yearly term! Renovations in progress new photos to come! Spacious 1 Bedroom condo with loads of natural light! Sit out on the porch facing Newport Harbor and enjoy a glass of wine on warm

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
21 Fair Street
21 Fair Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport right off Thames Street, this fully furnished apartment is an ideal downtown rental to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
3 Lee's Wharf
3 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
783 sqft
JULY and AUGUST Rental $5K per month (utilities included). WINTER rental $1550 (utilities not included). This tidy 2 bedroom & 1 bath newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED loft has distant water views and is located on Lee's Wharf.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
1 Lee's Wharf
1 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
YEARLY FURNISHED SEPT 1*** This 4 bedroom/2 bath recently renovated apartment is located in the highly desirable Lee's Wharf area. Just steps from the shops/restaurants on Thames Street and the harbor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
35 Mann Avenue
35 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
17 Cherry Street
17 Cherry Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1387 sqft
***JUNE 2020 RENTAL***INCLUDES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND*** Come spend your summer in one of Newport's most coveted districts! Enjoy the Point's breathtaking sunset views of the bridge and harbor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean Heights Road
25 Ocean Heights Road, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3185 sqft
"Wyndcliff" awaits. Perched on high ground with 180 degrees of stunning Newport coastline views with first floor master suite.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
75 Pelham Street
75 Pelham Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1031 sqft
Available September 01, 2020, to June 15, 2021. Shorter lease terms considered. This tastefully decorated condo offers sophisticated living within walking distance to all that Newport has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newport East, RI

Finding an apartment in Newport East that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East 3 BedroomsNewport East Apartments with Balcony
Newport East Apartments with GarageNewport East Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport East Apartments with ParkingNewport East Apartments with PoolNewport East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newport East Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport East Furnished ApartmentsNewport East Luxury PlacesNewport East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University