Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities

These days, there are tons of awesome amenities in apartment buildings that make them much more enticing as a future home. You can spoil yourself with sports simulators, full service spas, and rooftop barbecues, to name a few of the awesome amenities we’ve seen. Imagine if you could spoil your pet as well with amenities made just for them? As a pet parent, not only do you love to shower your baby with treats and attention, but, let’s be honest, you also make almost every major decision with your pet in mind. So when you decide to look for your next apartment home, keep an eye out for these pet amenities that will make you and your pet’s life all the more enjoyable!

Dog Run

If you have a dog with a ton of energy, you know that your pup loves to run around. However, if you also live in a city without a park nearby, it can be challenging to find a place for your dog to stretch its legs. Thankfully, there are apartment complexes like the The Channel in Washington DC that feature grass dog runs. This particular dog run is a full acre – the perfect amount of space for your pet to expend all of its energy. Although this particular apartment will cost you a bit more than the average in Washington DC, you can find dog runs and parks at apartments in the city that range a variety of budgets, as more than one in ten have this amenity. Other metros where onsite dog parks are popular are Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, and Denver, but we’ve seen communities with dog parks all across the United States, so no matter where you live you and your pup should be able to find a place to frolic at home!

Indoor Pet Relief Area

Have you ever skipped a bathroom break for your pet because it was raining or just too darn cold outside? Or maybe you live in the Northeast and literally couldn’t open your snow blocked front door? Did you maybe regret that decision later when your pet made a mistake all over the floor? The apartments at 315 on A in Boston have you covered. Inside the complex is a pet relief area specifically for dogs to do their business in the comfort of staying indoors. The room is also equipped with sprinklers to clean up after them. Again, this Boston apartment will cost you a little more than the average however, as this amenity is pretty rare, extra spending for an indoor pet relief station may be worth it.

Rooftop Dog Park

What’s better than a dog park on ground? A dog park on the roof! The architects of the Centerra Apartments in San Jose created just that. Now you can enjoy amazing views of the city while hanging out with your best four-legged friend. Soak up the run and watch your dog run while spending quality time together that you both will enjoy! Median rents in San Jose stand at $2,100 for a one-bedroom so this apartment aligns with that average. Rooftop dog parks are still somewhat rare to find so the Centerra apartments may be your best bet!

Pet Wash Room

Groomers can be costly and washing your dog in your own bathroom can cause a huge mess. Rather than leaving Fido smelly till you can stand it no more, look for a place with a dedicated pet wash room! The Third North Apartments in Minneapolis have an entire spa just for your pet. And… it’s free! Dog wash rooms are becoming more popular and you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to afford an apartment with one.

Doggie Pool

Safe to say we saved the best for last. A lot of apartment complexes have people pools but a doggy pool? How awesome is that! Especially in the south of Texas where temperatures reach the triple digits and your pup has no way to cool down. This doggy pool at West Oaks in San Antonio is in the middle of a giant dog park that also has a shady spot for owners to hang out while their pets splash around. Amazingly, this apartment complex costs less than the average for San Antonio which is a good thing as it’s probably the only place you’ll find a pool just for dogs!

Apartments like the ones listed above will have you feeling like your pet is even more pampered than you are - but isn’t that the best part of being a pet parent?