20 Fun Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Roommate

The holiday season is here, and it's time for everyone to scramble to find the best roommate gifts for the year. Whether you want to sing your roommates' praises over Instagram or wish you could trade them in for someone new, there's a gift for everyone on your list.

Here are 20 Christmas gifts for roommates you don't want to miss!

1 . Bathtub Wine Holder

The perfect roommate gift is all about relaxation and indulgence. Gift your roomie a bathtub wine holder. That’ll keep their favorite glass of red from spilling over on the floor (again).

2 . Noise-Canceling Headphones

Whether you're the one who blasts music or you can't stand everyone else's taste in beats, these noise-canceling headphones make perfect roommate gifts.

3 . Throw Pillows

Throw pillows are useful roommate gifts. They also make your apartment look fabulous at the same time!

Take your pick of options. This Dancing Mermaid pillow speaks to the carefree, spirited roommate who just wants to spend every vacay at the beach.

4 . Weekender Bag

Roommates that travel together stay together. Okay, they may also fight a lot on said travels. But a stylish weekender bag can help smooth things over!

5 . Cute Storage Bins

Storage bins are a cute way to dress up your apartment without calling out your roommate for being messy. These inexpensive storage bins fit into any aesthetic. They’re an ever-present reminder for your roommate to clean up already.

6 . The Roommate Book

For the person who has everything, add The Roommate Book to your gift list. This book is full of whimsical drawings and illustrations. In it, expert roommate Becky Simpson discusses the pros and cons of living with friends.

7 . Care Package

Show your roommate how much you care with a unique package of goodies. This Ultimate Snack Care Package features 40 different chips, cookies, crackers, and other snacks. It’s a gift that's big enough to share!

8 . Cocktail Set

Every apartment needs a master mixologist on the premises. Designate your roommate for the job with this Mixology Bartender Kit and cocktail cards. Then, help them master their craft.

9 . Unicorn LED Light

Give roommate gifts your housemates never knew they wanted with a colorful Unicorn LED Light. It's a look that's sure to wind up at your next house party — or White Elephant gift exchange.

10 . Roommate Mug

Show how much you care with roommate gifts that really speak your mind. Whether you're going for Best Roomie Ever or World's Okayest Roommate, these mugs have you covered.

11 . Bath Bomb Set

Support their insistence on taking hour-long baths with roommate gifts that keep on giving. This festive bath bomb set comes with 12 chances to soak in your roommate's favorite scents.

12 . Craft Brewing Kit

Have a beer snob for a roommate, that has seemingly tried every craft brew in the world? Gifting them their own homebrewing kit will be sure to spice up their beer drinking.

13 . Mini Beauty Refrigerator

There are certain skincare and beauty products that you'd just prefer to keep cool. Gift your roommate this Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer to level up their beauty game (and so their tubs and tubes aren't hogging the shelves of your fridge).

14 . Fuzzy Blanket

Roommate gifts for the homebody at heart can still feel indulgent and festive with the right fuzzy blanket. Curl up for a movie together with this Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket. It’ll transform your couch into the new place to be!

15 . Icelandic Liquorice

A box of chocolate is always a crowd-pleaser. But Christmas gifts for roommates deserve something extra special.

Opt for a bag of Icelandic licorice balls covered in chocolate. Those will be a taste they've never experienced before!

16 . Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses

Tequila lovers unite over these Tequila Salt Shooters featuring rose quartz Himalayan salt. They give your spirits just the right salty flavor. You can make them tastier by storing them in the freezer.

17 . Digital Picture Frames

Can't agree on the perfect pictures to display in your apartment? Gift a digital picture frame from NIX. Share the love by cycling photos between your family and your roommate's family. The perfect compromise!

18 . Fuzzy Sock 5-Pack

Warm up your roommate this holiday season with a pack of fuzzy socks. Because difficult conversations about rent increases or plumbing problems are that much easier when your feet are warm.

19 . Motion Sensor Toilet Light

Anyone who’s ever had a sleepwalking roommate knows anything can happen in the middle of the night. This RainBowl Motion Sensor Toilet Light sets off a motion-activated light for two minutes. It’ll illuminate your roommate’s path.

20 . Homesickness Candles

No matter how much your apartment feels like home, it's easy to get a little homesick around the holidays. Let them know you understand with roommate gifts that remind them of the scents of home.

In the End...

Building a friendship doesn't take Christmas gifts, but it can't hurt! Make your gifts for roommates all about fun, thoughtful gestures. That’ll remind them just how fabulous you are to live with.