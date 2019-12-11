20 Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas (DIY)

It's that time of year again where we get creative with our gift-giving budget to make it stretch through the holidays. Instead of getting caught up in the pricey gift-giving cycle, make it your goal to make easy homemade Christmas gifts for everyone on your list.

DIY Christmas gifts are fun and easy. They also show off the creativity you never knew you had. Here are 20 ideas to get started that won’t end up in your white elephant gift pile!

Top 20 Fantastic Homemade Christmas Gifts

1 . Photo Art Prints

Photo trinkets are always a popular homemade gift for friends and family. Make a collage of photo prints featuring some of your favorite moments with the gift recipient. String together a few photos with clothespins and your gift is an awesome, personal piece of decor.

Also, relatives love family photos! Print out some great shots and slide them into a decorative frame. The perfect addition to Grandma's entertainment center.

2 . Self-Care Body Scrub

Give the DIY Christmas gift that insists on self-care with a seasonal body scrub. All it takes is a cup of granulated sugar and 1/3 cup of coconut oil. Add a dozen or so drops of peppermint and vanilla essential oils. That’ll get everyone on your wishlist smelling incredible.

3 . A Helpful Coupon

Not DIY-handy but want to make an easy homemade Christmas gift? Grab a pre-decorated index card. Write out a helpful coupon promising to clean out a storage space or do another chore. That’ll be a DIY Christmas gift that makes everything else under the tree pale in comparison.

This also makes a great romantic gift as well! Write out coupons redeemable for things like a romantic dinner and movie night. Jot down a few ideas and make a whole coupon book!

4 . Festive Fudge

There's nothing like homemade treats and fresh fudge for the holidays. Give your next batch a homemade Christmas gift twist. Consider adding sprinkles, mini candy cane toppers, or edible snowflakes.

5 . Reimagined Mason Jars

It's difficult to imagine a DIY world without mason jars. Turn your stray collection into DIY Christmas gifts. You can do that by adding a candle or your favorite Christmas-themed candy. You can also fill them with seasonal wildflowers and top them off with a red bow for a thoughtful gift.

6 . Knitted Potholders

Knitting doesn't have to take the shape of complicated sweaters or intricate scarves. You can knit something that is both simple and lovely. Opt for something useful and easy to knit, like potholders. Then, embellish them with colorful holiday trim. Your recipient will love the personal touch.

7 . Homemade Lip Balm

Keeping the DIY spirit alive, homemade lip balm is simple to make and you probably already have some of the ingredients on hand. Add drops of peppermint oil to Christmas it up.

8 . Flavored Salts

With so many sweets filling everyone's must-eat holiday list, reach for the flavored salts instead. You can look up great recipes online.

You can also take a kosher salt and sea salt base and combine it with a few tablespoons of your favorite dried herbs and spices. Keep adding more until the flavor is just right.

9 . Chocolate Spoon Mixers

Melt your favorite chocolates down and dip a gold, red, or silver spoon in them. That’ll transform the spoons into the perfect mug mixers.

Sprinkle them with crushed peppermint and sprinkles. Then, let them firm up before wrapping them in plastic wrap. Add a bow for an easy homemade Christmas gift!

10 . Embroidered Handkerchiefs

Handkerchiefs never go out of style, especially with fun embroidery to freshen up their look. Add your loved ones' names or humorous quotes. These will make for a DIY Christmas gift that reminds them of how thoughtfully funny you are.

11 . Upcycled Tote Bags

What's going on with that drawer full of old aprons, T-Shirts, pants, and dresses? Grab some fabric scissors. Outline your favorite fabric against a simple tote bag. Then, sew together the final product for homemade Christmas gifts people will actually use.

12 . A Succulent Box

No green thumbs are required when it comes to small succulents showcased in colorful pots. Add a few flourishes with paint to an old wooden box or small crate. That’ll transform it into a charming holiday succulent box.

13 . Stovetop Potpourri

Whether you dislike how everyone else’s apartment smells or just enjoy the holiday scents, give the homemade Christmas gift of stovetop potpourri. Add fresh cranberries, cinnamon sticks, cloves, oranges, and nutmeg. Then, all people need to do is mix that with a little water and simmer it on the stovetop

14 . Holiday Shakers

Reimagine those generic Dollar Store salt and pepper shakers as a quaint holiday landscape. First, fill them halfway with salt and pepper. Then, add small trees or tiny winter figurines for a festive look!

15 . Customized Aprons

Aprons are surprisingly versatile DIY Christmas gifts. With these, you can get as creative as you want!

Grab some iron-on transfer letters, images, and photos. Then, create a holiday-inspired apron that says, "Bake me some cookies, please."

16 . Holiday Treat Boxes

Give the homemade Christmas gift of your favorite holiday treats. Decorate a wooden box yourself and line it with a colorful handkerchief or seasonal tree towel. This’ll make for an inspired look that says, "Please share."

17 . Towel and Wooden Spoon Set

Even the chefs who have everything in your life always need spirited kitchen towels and wooden spoons. Wrap a winter-themed towel around the spoons. Add a bright red ribbon and a cinnamon stick to complete your homemade Christmas gift.

18 . Hot Cocoa Kits

Nothing warms up the season like hot cocoa. Make it ridiculously easy by adding pre-measured cocoa powder and marshmallows. Top it off with one of your DIY chocolate spoons for a winter-themed mug!

19 . A Fabric-Covered Journal

A good journal never seems to go out of style, no matter how many Word documents we open. Transform an ordinary journal into something gift-worthy. Just cover it with your favorite fabric and secure it with a hot glue gun.

20 . Infused Vodka

An inexpensive bottle of vodka doubles as a handcrafted creation. All you’ll need is a handful of flavoring agents per quart of alcohol. Flavor it with cinnamon sticks, lemon zest, vanilla beans, and more for a toast-worthy drink!

Happy Gifting!

With over 20 homemade Christmas gifts to choose from, there's something for everyone on your list. Add your favorite holiday tags and bows, and your DIY Christmas gift list is polished and ready to go.