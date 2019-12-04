20 Cheap Christmas Decorations for your Apartment

It's that time of year again when holiday cheer swells. Our budgets explode with gift lists and an urgency to find the best Christmas decorations for apartments.

Are you trying to figure out how to decorate for Christmas on the cheap? Or maybe you have no clue how to decorate your small apartment for Christmas.

Make this the year you actually stay on budget. Indulge in your own creativity instead.

Save your money for your loved ones. Get inspired by these cheap Christmas decorations for apartments!

20 Best Affordable Christmas Decorations for Apartments

1 . Adorn Your Windows with Decals

Show off your holiday cheer from the inside out. Festive window decals with wintry themes are a great way to do that.

They're ideal, inexpensive Christmas decorations for apartments. You can peel them right off by the time your New Year's resolutions fade.

2 . Illuminate Your Apartment with Candles

Candles are always a reliable touch for year-round decor. But you can make your illuminated look extra special for Christmas. Try wintry scents, splashes of red, and elegant white pillar candles.

3 . Embrace the Great Outdoors

Feeling broke this year? Just walk outside for some decor inspiration. Nature's best selection of wildflowers, twigs, and branches turn into free Christmas decorations for apartments.

Gather together and create a natural wreath. You can also tuck pops of color into a mason jar. Then, wrap it up in a red ribbon.

4 . Add More Color

Make your apartment look cheery and bright with pops of Christmas color. Reach for red or gold ribbon for your Christmas tree.

You can also add red berries to a wreath. Try adorning your dinner table with a festive runner.

5 . Bake Up Some Treats

Christmas cookies and cakes are colorful and fun to look at. Add a fresh batch of all your favorites to your table. Then, get to work eating your way through your new Christmas decor!

6 . Sprinkle Some Snowflakes

Making paper snowflakes isn't just for kids. They also make great, inexpensive Christmas decorations for apartments. Grab some heavy, shiny paper and cut out your favorite shapes to hang around your apartment.

7 . Reach for the Stars

Make Christmas a magical event with a sprinkling of star-themed decor. Make your own with glittery papery. You can also invest in inexpensive decor to add to wreaths, table settings, and garlands.

8 . Showcase Your Christmas Cards

When the Christmas cards start flooding in, add them to your mantel or entryway table for a festive display. You can always save your favorites and use them again for next year's Christmas decorations!

9 . Look to Your Ceiling

Feeling short on space with no place to add Christmas decorations to your apartment? Look to your ceiling.

Hang snowflakes, stars, faux icicles, and inexpensive paper lanterns. You’ll create a whimsical holiday theme!

10 . Create Mason Jar Centerpieces

Strapped for cash but love pretty Christmas decorations for apartments? Create simple mason jar centerpieces.

Include a few touches of evergreen twigs, small pinecones, or cinnamon sticks. Or, you can simply add elegant red candles for a picture-perfect look.

11 . Add a Colorful Bouquet

Christmas roses, winter jasmine, witch hazel, Algerian Iris, and more all bloom during the winter months. See what's growing outside near you.

You can also look for an inexpensive variety at your local grocery store. Then, add it to a vase or mason jar for a colorful Christmas bouquet.

12 . Jazz Up Your Dining Table

Why should your living room table get all the Christmas cheer? Jazz up your dining table with festive place settings and napkins, tree-shaped centerpieces, and plates full of fresh-baked treats.

13 . Add More Greenery

The best Christmas decorations for apartments include garlands and greenery. See what's left from your decorations from last year.

You can also scour your neighborhood Facebook group to score free greenery. You can then add that to wreaths, mason jars, and around your candle display.

14 . Reimagine Your Mantel

Your mantel is prime real estate for Christmas decorations. Decorate with spare greenery and garland.

You can also arrange inexpensive red candles. Many people like to display their Christmas cards for a stunning display.

15 . Dig Into the Christmas Crafts

Nothing says Christmas like crafts and homemade decor. Turn a small cord of vintage Christmas lights into festive napkin rings.

You can also paint white twigs and pinecones to add to your wreaths. Try your hand at needlepointing your own Christmas decorations for your apartment!

16 . Go Micro

There’s no rule that says Christmas decorations for apartments must include a giant tree. Instead, purchase a handful of tiny, inexpensive faux trees. Scatter them around your home with a touch of garland.

17 . Create a Candle Holder

Your bright and cheery Christmas candles don't need to look bare this year. Create your own candle holder by gluing together cinnamon sticks. Then, add a red ribbon to complete your charming look.

18 . Dress Up Your Kitchen

Give your kitchen some holiday love. Turn your appliances and cabinets into Christmas-themed objects.

Add a red ribbon across your cabinets to turn them into presents. You can also dress up your refrigerator with black magnets and fabric to create a cheery snowman.

19 . Get Inventive with Stockings

Cheap, basic stockings turn into Christmas decorations for apartments with the right touch. Hanging them always adds a nice touch.

Or, grab a handful of stockings and tuck in cloth napkins and silverware. This’ll create an inventive table setting your loved ones will adore. O

20 . Give Your Candy Canes Some Flair

Do you still have dozens of candy canes lying around in a box from last year? Add googly eyes and pipe cleaners to fashion them into tiny reindeer. You can also hang your new friends around your Christmas tree and garland for an inexpensive touch.

Final Thoughts

Christmas decorations for apartments don't have to be expensive. They just have to look festive and full of holiday spirit. Once you’re ready to show off your holiday ingenuity, invite your neighbors over for wine and cookies to admire your festive style.