Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Yeadon, PA with garage

Yeadon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Results within 5 miles of Yeadon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
University City
17 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,990
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Center City West
19 Units Available
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,320
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Center City West
26 Units Available
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Center City West
37 Units Available
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,815
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,094
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Logan Square
24 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Rittenhouse Square
73 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,484
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Logan Square
20 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,770
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,510
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Logan Square
50 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,503
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,964
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rittenhouse Square
88 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,385
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:09pm
Logan Square
31 Units Available
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,345
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
91 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,399
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
University City
47 Units Available
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,899
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,964
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Fitler Square
34 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,218
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hawthorne
20 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
City Guide for Yeadon, PA

Ever wondered who sewed the first flag of the United States? Well, a Yeadon resident, Betsy Ross, created the stars and stripes that we are all so proud of today.

Yeadon and its surroundings were once part of New Sweden until it was founded in 1645, taking its name from Yeadon, West Yorkshire in England, which was home to its first resident. Being a first generation suburb, Yeadon is only six miles away from Philadelphia's City Center. With tree-lined streets and historic neighborhoods, the 11,443 people residing in Yeadon take great pride in their borough and in its past legacies. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yeadon, PA

Yeadon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

