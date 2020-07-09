All apartments in Westwood
28 ELM STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

28 ELM STREET

28 Elm Street · (610) 656-7579
Location

28 Elm Street, Westwood, PA 19320

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
This clean and fresh three bedroom, one bath ranch home in Valley Township is available now. Enter the living room/family room with newer laminate flooring and dual ceiling fans. You will appreciate the open floor plan and the extra cabinets for storage. The kitchen features a wonderful large island, brand new refrigerator and newer stove. There are also plenty of cabinets in the kitchen plus built-ins by the dining room/breakfast area. All three of the bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom leads to the oversized deck with eating area. The house features plenty of light with two bay windows, skylights, and multiple sources of light in the bedrooms. There is plenty of room for storage in the basement. You will enjoy dining out in the backyard of this quiet neighborhood and will delight in the one-floor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

