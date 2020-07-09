28 ELM STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This clean and fresh three bedroom, one bath ranch home in Valley Township is available now. Enter the living room/family room with newer laminate flooring and dual ceiling fans. You will appreciate the open floor plan and the extra cabinets for storage. The kitchen features a wonderful large island, brand new refrigerator and newer stove. There are also plenty of cabinets in the kitchen plus built-ins by the dining room/breakfast area. All three of the bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom leads to the oversized deck with eating area. The house features plenty of light with two bay windows, skylights, and multiple sources of light in the bedrooms. There is plenty of room for storage in the basement. You will enjoy dining out in the backyard of this quiet neighborhood and will delight in the one-floor living.