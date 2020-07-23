/
indiana county
Last updated July 23 2020
26 Apartments for rent in Indiana County, PA📍
Last updated July 23
1935 Merry Pl, Indiana, PA
Studio
$402
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$392
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$504
796 sqft
Westgate Terrace Apartments offers luxury, quality, and class so that our residents can enjoy easy living. In addition to our well-manicured landscaping, we offer a superb location conveniently located along a central bus line.
Last updated July 22
1110 Philadelphia St
1110 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1110 Philadelphia St Available 08/20/20 Large 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bathroom apartment! Rate either $750 TOTAL per month for 12 months OR student rates $2250/tenant/semester! - 2 large bedrooms! lots of closet space.
Last updated July 22
1106 Philadelphia St
1106 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
TWO Bedroom near downtown and IUP. $650/month UTILITIES INCLUDED - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment behind Brunos Restaurant. Only a 5 minute walk to IUP Oak Grove. Available for $650/month for a 12 month lease...
Last updated July 22
136 Privateroad 5000
136 Privateroad 5000, Indiana County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
136 Privateroad 5000 Available 08/15/20 LEASE PENDING -Price reduced on this lovely 3 bedroom home close to town but in a country setting - Lovely 3-4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with outside covered deck and wonderful leisure area.
Last updated July 22
720 Locust Street
720 Locust Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$897
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLiving room 5 Bedrooms1 Bathroom1 Half BathroomKitchenLaundryRear yardOnsite Parking br $3400 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.
Last updated July 22
46 North 10th Street
46 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$734
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br FurnishedLarge living room with built in cabinets Large dining room with built in cabinets and decorative fireplace4 Bedrooms1 BathroomKitchenLaundryRear porchRear yardOnsite Lane Parking (limited spaces)br $3300 per student - per
Last updated July 22
223 North 10th Street
223 North 10th Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
800 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living roomLarge eat in kitchen2 Bedrooms1 BathroomLaundryOnsite parkingbr $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 2 tenants.br Landlord pays all utilities (except Wifi), lawn mowing, and snow shoveling.
Last updated July 22
223 North 10th St - 1s
223 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL Available for 2020-2021br FurnishedLiving room 4 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge Eat In KitchenOn Site LaundryOnsite Parking br $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 4 tenants.
Last updated July 22
357 Water Street
357 Water St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
2 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br Perfect for Grad Students or students looking for a quiet residential area FurnishedLarge living room Large dining room 4 Bedrooms2 Bonus Rooms1 BathroomLarge KitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking (limited spaces)br
Last updated July 22
343 South 6th Street
343 South 6th Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$712
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living room with decorative fireplaceBonus room 5 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge eat in kitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking br $3200 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.
Last updated July 22
47
47 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
400 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on separate floors....1 yr. lease....$1595/mo. +utils....unfurnished......hardwood floors thruout...deck outside sliding glass doors in kitchen.....all appliances and c/air......totally rehabbed...
Last updated July 22
1112 Angler Place
1112 Angler Place, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$575
1235 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. The bath room in this home was just updated. It also includes an updated Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room, Mud Room, Utility Room, Attic, Partial Finished Basement, Covered Porch and Fenced in Yard. Go to www.
Last updated July 23
1197 McKinley Avenue
1197 McKinley Ave, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2nd Floor 1 Bedroom apartment near Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, restaurants and transportation. Living Room & Dining Room/Den.Covered side porch. 3/4 Bath. Kitchen has new vinyl flooring & includes a gas range & refrigerator.
Last updated July 23
115 Rolling Hills Road
115 Rolling Hills Rd, Cambria County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5593 sqft
BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECKS REQUIRED. Stunning 4-5 bedroom home located in Upper Yoder Twp on 4 beautiful acres.Enter the massive foyer with a curved stairway,cathedral ceilings and oak floors.
Last updated July 23
221 Mifflin St
221 Mifflin Street, Westmont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 1/3 of a triplex, living room and dining finished hardwood floors, kitchen with cooktop stove, built in oven, updated bathroom, full basement,off street parking
Last updated July 23
1621 Christopher St
1621 Christopher Street, Elim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
926 sqft
3 bedroom ranch style home in Upper Yoder. Main level has the 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, and full bathroom. Sun room off kitchen overlooking the back yard. 1 car garage enters to full basement. Rear patio. Exterior is steel siding.
Last updated July 23
1915 YOUNG STREET, #12
1915 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.
Last updated July 23
1913 YOUNG STREET, #5
1913 Young St, Cambria County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse. Newly updated bath & eat-kitchen with appliances. Main floor laundry with washer & dryer. Also includes pots, pans, dishes. Covered patio. Off street parking.
Last updated July 22
109 Coconut Pl 2
109 & 111 Coconut Pl, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
1/2 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 308813 Everything is included, it comes with a stove and fridge their is also a $100 pet deposit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22
239 Charles street 1
239 Charles St, Johnstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$450
All tenants are welcomed/ section 8, etc. - Property Id: 172304 Fully finished ready to move in. New refrigerator and stove. Small Pet ok. Asking $450. Tenant pays water, light, and cooking gas. Extra $50 bucks a month for garage space.
Last updated July 22
210 McMillen Street
210 Mcmillen Street, Johnstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$500
896 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This unit was just recently painted and has new carpeting and vinyl flooring. It also includes an Eat-in Kitchen, Large Living Room, Dining Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Nice Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.
Last updated July 22
180 David Street
180 David Street, Dale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1232 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. This home is located in Dale Boro,Ferndale School District. It also includes an updated Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Utility Room, Attic, Basement, Covered Porch and Yard. Go to www.sandprentals.
Last updated July 22
743 Bruce Street
743 Bruce Street, Johnstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1400 sqft
This house has Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Attic and Off Street Parking.
Last updated July 22
122 Gilbert Street
122 Gilbert Street, Brownstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$600
1184 sqft
This Single Family Home in Ferndale School District offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, formal dining room, living room and eat-in kitchen. Please email info@sandprentals.net or call (814)254-4097 to set up an appointment.
