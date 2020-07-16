2017 Trillium Court

Amenities
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Finished Game Room, Open Floor Plan, 2 Story Foyer, Neutral Decor, Hardwood Floors, Large Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, and Sliding Glass Door Access to Private Rear Trex Deck with Privacy Divider, Large Master Suite with Double Door Entry, Luxurious Master Bath with Walk-In Shower and Separate Spa Style Tub, 2nd Floor Laundry with Washer / Dryer Included, Situated on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street, Carefree Living and Convenient Location to Southpointe, I-79 and Route 19 and Canon McMillan Schools!