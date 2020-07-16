All apartments in Washington County
Washington County, PA
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Court

2017 Trillium Ct · (724) 941-9400
Location

2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA 15317

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
green community
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Finished Game Room, Open Floor Plan, 2 Story Foyer, Neutral Decor, Hardwood Floors, Large Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, and Sliding Glass Door Access to Private Rear Trex Deck with Privacy Divider, Large Master Suite with Double Door Entry, Luxurious Master Bath with Walk-In Shower and Separate Spa Style Tub, 2nd Floor Laundry with Washer / Dryer Included, Situated on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street, Carefree Living and Convenient Location to Southpointe, I-79 and Route 19 and Canon McMillan Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

