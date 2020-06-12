/
2 bedroom apartments
93 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warminster Heights, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Warminster Heights
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
900 sqft
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2172 sqft
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit.
Results within 5 miles of Warminster Heights
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
9 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
834 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Willow Grove
91 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Abington
3 Units Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
72 WOODBINE COURT
72 Woodbine Court, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Welcome to Saw Mill Valley! This quiet and charming neighborhood nestled in Horsham is minutes to 611 and the PA Turnpike. Available for immediate leasing, 72 Woodbine Court features fresh paint, new flooring,~ high ceilings and a charming deck.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
306 STEAMBOAT STATION
306 Steamboat Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with primo location. 2 bedrooms, one bath, newer carpeting, paint, closet doors, etc. Must see. No pets. COVID-19 mandates must be followed for all showings.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Warminster Heights
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
