184 Sunrise Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your peaceful retreat has been found within this Milford, move-in stunner! Huge, wrap around deck, cathedral ceilings, and open-concept layout make this home just the place your lifestyle demands. Whether you’re catching up with loved ones at the dinner table or relaxing on a comfy sofa, enjoy the floor-to-ceiling windows and cozy fireplace hearth within the great room. Directly off of the main living space, your inner chef will rejoice within the airy kitchen featuring all the major appliances you see included and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Nearby to streams and rivers, you’ll love it’s nature surround and close proximity to several outdoor activities. Schedule your tour now before it’s too late!