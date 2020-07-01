All apartments in Sunrise Lake
184 Sunrise Dr.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

184 Sunrise Dr

184 Sunrise Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

184 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Lake, PA 18337

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your peaceful retreat has been found within this Milford, move-in stunner! Huge, wrap around deck, cathedral ceilings, and open-concept layout make this home just the place your lifestyle demands. Whether you’re catching up with loved ones at the dinner table or relaxing on a comfy sofa, enjoy the floor-to-ceiling windows and cozy fireplace hearth within the great room. Directly off of the main living space, your inner chef will rejoice within the airy kitchen featuring all the major appliances you see included and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Nearby to streams and rivers, you’ll love it’s nature surround and close proximity to several outdoor activities. Schedule your tour now before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Sunrise Dr have any available units?
184 Sunrise Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 184 Sunrise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
184 Sunrise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Sunrise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Sunrise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 184 Sunrise Dr offer parking?
No, 184 Sunrise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 184 Sunrise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Sunrise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Sunrise Dr have a pool?
No, 184 Sunrise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 184 Sunrise Dr have accessible units?
No, 184 Sunrise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Sunrise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Sunrise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Sunrise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 Sunrise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
