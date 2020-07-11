/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:26 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Stowe, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
3 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Stowe
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
East End South
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
983 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
105 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
105 Briarwood Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable split level home in Daniel Boone SD! Available for immediate rental.Nicely updated in all the right places, you will not be dissapointed! The main level is a great room that combines the living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Stowe
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Last updated July 8 at 02:46pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Cavalier Ln
1911 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge - Property Id: 310935 Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
424 BRIDGE STREET
424 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1434 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath twin in the Spring City Area! If you are looking for ample space this is the place for you! This property features newer windows, central A/C and heating system. Well maintained! Plenty of storage space.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4407 Lobella Ct
4407 Lobella Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of
