Apartment List
/
PA
/
reading
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Reading, PA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Reading offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:16 PM
33 Units Available
Lorane
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Reading

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyomissing
404 Peters Way
404 Peters Way, Wyomissing, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
404 Peters Way Available 08/01/20 Great ‘Seven Oaks’ Condo - Great ‘Seven Oaks’ condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyomissing
712 Christopher Dr.
712 Christopher Dr, Wyomissing, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area.
Results within 5 miles of Reading
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1342 W Wyomissing Blvd, West Lawn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
949 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an onsite daycare, gym and courtyard. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in every home. Residents are also just minutes from Weis Markets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
2906 STATE HILL ROAD
2906 State Hill Rd, Whitfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
953 sqft
Welcome to 1 bed, 1 bath condo in Berkshire Estates. First-floor living, community pool, plenty of storage. The unit comes with washer, dryer, fridge, microwave, gas cooking, and microwave. Community pool, gas heat, and hot water is included in rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Flying Hills
4 PINE WOODS COURT
4 Pine Woods Court, Flying Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Well cared for townhouse, modern kitchen w/all appliances. Living/Dining room, family room w/fireplace, powder room. 2nd floor office, 2 large bedrooms w/private bath. situated in more private area of Flying Hills, one entrance to cul-de-sac.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Maple Grove Road
84 Maple Grove Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Check out this charming and well maintained 3 bedroom ranch home located in desirable neighborhood ! Features include hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, off st.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Reading, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Reading offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Reading. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Reading can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Reading 3 Bedroom Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PALancaster, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PALebanon, PAExton, PARoyersford, PAPottstown, PA
Harleysville, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAAudubon, PAMillersville, PALeola, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PA
Breinigsville, PAParkesburg, PAThorndale, PASpring City, PAChester Heights, PAQuakertown, PAKulpsville, PAWest Reading, PAChesterbrook, PAKennett Square, PASouderton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaMoravian College
Muhlenberg College