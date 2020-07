Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access new construction accessible bike storage business center cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Our picturesque community of Toftrees Apartments is a combination of a top rated resort and residential neighborhood with proximity to Penn State University's Main Campus. Our spacious apartments are surrounded by miles of open space with tree-lined trails and Toftrees' 18 hole championship golf course to give you a peaceful atmosphere away from the campus life while still being located along the CATA bus route for easy transportation. A brand new clubhouse has opened including a swimming pool, fitness center, grilling facility and resident lounge.