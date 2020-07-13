/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in State College, PA
Orchard Park
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$900
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1091 sqft
Located just steps from Penn State University's main campus. Residents have access to clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly units have picture windows and patio or balcony.
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd, State College, PA
Studio
$820
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Tired of downtown campus life? Bordered by trees, Vairo Village Apartments provides the same amenities only minutes away from Penn State University's Main Campus and charming downtown State College.
Highlands
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
State College South
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
State College South
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Highlands
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highlands
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Holmes Foster
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Holmes Foster
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
State College South
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Highlands
255 Easterly Parkway
255 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
255 Easterly Parkway Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of State College
729 Tussey Lane
729 Tussey View Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
729 Tussey Lane Available 08/11/20 Cozy Townhome Just Outside of State College Borough - This 3-bedroom, 2.
1006-15 Golfview Ave.
1006 Golfview Ave, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along the PSU golf course. The property is walking distance to both downtown State College & the Penn State Campus.
114 Washington Place
114 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.
531 Marjorie Mae Street
531 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Bus Routes,Parks and More. Unit comes with 3 Parking Spots (2 Carport Spaces/ 1 Lots Space. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, and Expanded Basic Cable.
Results within 5 miles of State College
29 Coventry Ln
29 Coventry Lane, Toftrees, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2111 sqft
Nestled amongst the trees on nearly a half an acre, escape to this light filled architectural gem! From the fully updated kitchen with bright shaker style cabinets, sleek counters, and stainless steel appliances, to the spectacular wooded views and
246 1st Ave
246 First Avenue, Lemont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2035 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and additional two bonus rooms, and two and a half baths.
2171-1 E. College Ave.
2171 E College Ave, Houserville, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2171 E. College Ave., Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment- College Avenue - This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on E. College Avenue. You can be to campus or downtown State College in no time.
Results within 10 miles of State College
501 Birchwood Lane
501 Birchwood Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
501 Birchwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! - Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! * 3 Bedrooms * 2.
209 East Logan Street
209 East Logan Street, Bellefonte, PA
2 Bedrooms
$640
1100 sqft
2 bedroom Townhouse, One Bath, Eat in Kitchen, New carpet and living room floor, New Paint