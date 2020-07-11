/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in State College, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
42 Units Available
Orchard Park
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Last updated June 15 at 07:16pm
Contact for Availability
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$900
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1091 sqft
Located just steps from Penn State University's main campus. Residents have access to clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly units have picture windows and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1120 sqft
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
600 East Irvin Avenue
600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College.
Results within 1 mile of State College
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
501 Marjorie Mae
501 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1280 sqft
501 Marjorie Mae Available 08/11/20 Affordable and Cozy Townhome with Most Utilities Included - Just a 10 minute drive to Penn State's University Park campus, the 3-bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
513 Marjorie Mae Street
513 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
513 Marjorie Mae Street Available 08/11/20 513 Marjorie Mae Street - Marjorie Mae Street offers very nice and convenient townhouses for rent in State College, PA. Unit 513 has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and comes with 2 covered parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of State College
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
176 Faith Circle
176 Faith Circle, Boalsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1432 sqft
176 Faith Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse- Boalsburg - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse is located in Boalsburg near Tussey Mountain. The first floor has an open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
246 1st Ave
246 First Avenue, Lemont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2035 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and additional two bonus rooms, and two and a half baths.
Results within 10 miles of State College
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
501 Birchwood Lane
501 Birchwood Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
501 Birchwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! - Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! * 3 Bedrooms * 2.