Apartment List
/
PA
/
state college
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM

9 Apartments for rent in State College, PA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
42 Units Available
Orchard Park
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 15 at 07:16pm
Contact for Availability
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$900
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1091 sqft
Located just steps from Penn State University's main campus. Residents have access to clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly units have picture windows and patio or balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1120 sqft
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
600 East Irvin Avenue
600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College.
Results within 1 mile of State College

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
501 Marjorie Mae
501 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1280 sqft
501 Marjorie Mae Available 08/11/20 Affordable and Cozy Townhome with Most Utilities Included - Just a 10 minute drive to Penn State's University Park campus, the 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
513 Marjorie Mae Street
513 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
513 Marjorie Mae Street Available 08/11/20 513 Marjorie Mae Street - Marjorie Mae Street offers very nice and convenient townhouses for rent in State College, PA. Unit 513 has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and comes with 2 covered parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of State College

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
176 Faith Circle
176 Faith Circle, Boalsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1432 sqft
176 Faith Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse- Boalsburg - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse is located in Boalsburg near Tussey Mountain. The first floor has an open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
246 1st Ave
246 First Avenue, Lemont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2035 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and additional two bonus rooms, and two and a half baths.
Results within 10 miles of State College

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
501 Birchwood Lane
501 Birchwood Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
501 Birchwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! - Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! * 3 Bedrooms * 2.

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 BedroomsState College 3 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with BalconyState College Apartments with ParkingState College Dog Friendly Apartments
State College Furnished ApartmentsState College Pet Friendly PlacesState College Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus