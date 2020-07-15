/
/
/
Penn State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM
35 Apartments For Rent Near Penn State
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 15 at 07:16 PM
Contact for Availability
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$900
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1091 sqft
Located just steps from Penn State University's main campus. Residents have access to clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly units have picture windows and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
39 Units Available
Orchard Park
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 15 at 07:16 PM
Contact for Availability
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd, State College, PA
Studio
$820
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Tired of downtown campus life? Bordered by trees, Vairo Village Apartments provides the same amenities only minutes away from Penn State University's Main Campus and charming downtown State College.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Holmes Foster
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Holmes Foster
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
600 East Irvin Avenue
600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
531 Marjorie Mae Street
531 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Bus Routes,Parks and More. Unit comes with 3 Parking Spots (2 Carport Spaces/ 1 Lots Space. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, and Expanded Basic Cable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tusseyview
1419 South Allen Street
1419 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$1,450
1000 sqft
1419 South Allen Street Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3-Bedroom Duplex with New Interior - Enjoy picturesque surroundings in this rental house on a beautiful tree-lined street in the quiet, Tusseyview neighborhood of State College, just 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
29 Coventry Ln
29 Coventry Lane, Toftrees, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2111 sqft
Nestled amongst the trees on nearly a half an acre, escape to this light filled architectural gem! From the fully updated kitchen with bright shaker style cabinets, sleek counters, and stainless steel appliances, to the spectacular wooded views and
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
729 Tussey Lane
729 Tussey View Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
729 Tussey Lane Available 08/11/20 Cozy Townhome Just Outside of State College Borough - This 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
713-2 W. Cherry Lane
713 W Cherry Ln, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
713-2 W. Cherry Lane Available 08/07/20 2-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Apartment - This apartment has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1120 sqft
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown State College
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
500 East College Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown State College
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
458 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
2 Bedrooms
Ask
458 East College Avenue, Unit #204 Available 08/19/20 High Rise Living Directly Across the Street from Campus - Located directly across from Penn State University's East Campus on College Avenue, this fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment at
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
820 West Whitehall, Unit B3
820 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
986 sqft
Gas powered boiler heats with hot water baseboard. An AC unit (included) may be installed in a window in summer. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse, Close to bus stop, two parking spaces, Large bedrooms. Quiet area and close to town.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Washington Place
114 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.