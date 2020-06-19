Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Hi! I am looking for someone to take over the lease at the Palmerton for Fall 2020-Spring 2021. The Palmerton is a 5-minute walk to Old Main, and there are multiple bus stops nearby. There is also a Target that is a 2-minute walk away. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, however, it can accommodate 3 people as the bedroom is very spacious. There is a full kitchen and living room. Comes furnished, has a dishwasher and private balcony, and the utilities (including wifi) are incorporated in the rent price. There is garage parking available for an additional fee. Message me if you are interested! :) (Note: the living room photo shows carpet but there is actually hardwood floors)