Palmerton
Palmerton

316 West Beaver Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

316 West Beaver Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Hi! I am looking for someone to take over the lease at the Palmerton for Fall 2020-Spring 2021. The Palmerton is a 5-minute walk to Old Main, and there are multiple bus stops nearby. There is also a Target that is a 2-minute walk away. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, however, it can accommodate 3 people as the bedroom is very spacious. There is a full kitchen and living room. Comes furnished, has a dishwasher and private balcony, and the utilities (including wifi) are incorporated in the rent price. There is garage parking available for an additional fee. Message me if you are interested! :) (Note: the living room photo shows carpet but there is actually hardwood floors)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palmerton have any available units?
Palmerton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in State College, PA.
What amenities does Palmerton have?
Some of Palmerton's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmerton currently offering any rent specials?
Palmerton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmerton pet-friendly?
No, Palmerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does Palmerton offer parking?
Yes, Palmerton does offer parking.
Does Palmerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palmerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmerton have a pool?
No, Palmerton does not have a pool.
Does Palmerton have accessible units?
No, Palmerton does not have accessible units.
Does Palmerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmerton has units with dishwashers.
Does Palmerton have units with air conditioning?
No, Palmerton does not have units with air conditioning.
