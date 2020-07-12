/
highlands
45 Apartments for rent in Highlands, State College, PA
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
255 Easterly Parkway
255 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
255 Easterly Parkway Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway.
222 West Beaver Avenue
222 West Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
900 sqft
222 West Beaver Avenue, Unit #104 Available 08/19/20 Live that #collegelife at Beaver Plaza in Downtown State College - Located on Beaver Avenue just a block and a half from Allen Street, Beaver Plaza is at the center of everything #collegelife.
456 East Beaver Avenue
456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all— Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenities—for busy students and professionals alike.
600 East Irvin Avenue
600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College.
840-2 Old Boalsburg Road
840 Old Boalsburg Rd, State College, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
840-2 Old Boalsburg Road Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - This is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located on Old Boalsburg Road just off of South Allen Street.
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
729 Tussey Lane
729 Tussey View Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
729 Tussey Lane Available 08/11/20 Cozy Townhome Just Outside of State College Borough - This 3-bedroom, 2.
512-B E. College Avenue
512 E College Ave, State College, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
512-B E. College Avenue Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Downtown Apartment -- GREAT LOCATION! - This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located on E. College Ave. directly across the road from South Residence Halls.
1006-15 Golfview Ave.
1006 Golfview Ave, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along the PSU golf course. The property is walking distance to both downtown State College & the Penn State Campus.
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
458 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
458 East College Avenue, Unit #204 Available 08/19/20 High Rise Living Directly Across the Street from Campus - Located directly across from Penn State University's East Campus on College Avenue, this fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment at
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1120 sqft
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer.
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
500 East College Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you.
1007-28 Golfview Ave.
1007 Golfview Ave, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along PSU golf course. The property is walking distance to both downtown State College & the Penn State Campus.
1419 South Allen Street
1419 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$1,450
1000 sqft
1419 South Allen Street Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3-Bedroom Duplex with New Interior - Enjoy picturesque surroundings in this rental house on a beautiful tree-lined street in the quiet, Tusseyview neighborhood of State College, just 1.