State College, PA
957 Southgate Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

957 Southgate Drive

957 Southgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

957 Southgate Drive, State College, PA 16801
Orchard Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
957 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath. The main floor has a spacious living room and a large eat in kitchen with access to a deck. There is a 1 car over sized garage with washer and dryer hookups. There are Cata bus stops near by, as well as access to many walking paths and Orchard Park. Electric heat. Central AC. Rent is $1095/month and includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenants pay: electric and internet only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Southgate Drive have any available units?
957 Southgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in State College, PA.
What amenities does 957 Southgate Drive have?
Some of 957 Southgate Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Southgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
957 Southgate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Southgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 957 Southgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 957 Southgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 957 Southgate Drive does offer parking.
Does 957 Southgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Southgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Southgate Drive have a pool?
No, 957 Southgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 957 Southgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 957 Southgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Southgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 Southgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 957 Southgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 957 Southgate Drive has units with air conditioning.
