State College, PA
255 Easterly Parkway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

255 Easterly Parkway

255 Easterly Parkway · (814) 231-3100
Location

255 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Easterly Parkway · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
255 Easterly Parkway Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway. The first floor features a half bath, kitchen, living room, master suite, and laundry area. The second floor has two additional bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. Also, on the second floor is a large loft area that would make a great office or play room. There is ample closet space throughout the entire unit for storage. The rent is $1,795 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care, and one parking spot. The tenants are responsible for paying the electric, cable, and internet with the heat source is electric heat pump and central A/C. Cats are allowed in the unit with additional security deposit and increased monthly rent.

(RLNE4128073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Easterly Parkway have any available units?
255 Easterly Parkway has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 Easterly Parkway have?
Some of 255 Easterly Parkway's amenities include cats allowed, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Easterly Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
255 Easterly Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Easterly Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Easterly Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 255 Easterly Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 255 Easterly Parkway offers parking.
Does 255 Easterly Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Easterly Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Easterly Parkway have a pool?
No, 255 Easterly Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 255 Easterly Parkway have accessible units?
No, 255 Easterly Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Easterly Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Easterly Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Easterly Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 Easterly Parkway has units with air conditioning.
