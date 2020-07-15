Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring City, PA

Finding an apartment in Spring City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR
330 Broad St, Spring City, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking (new Stove).. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry.
Verified

Last updated May 19 at 12:02 PM
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,501
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
12 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
33 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified

Last updated July 8 at 02:46 PM
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Meadowview Ln
400 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
940 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Roomy 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 141295 Very nice spacious condo in a safe beautiful community. Minimum income $4000/ month. Minimum credit 675, co-signer welcome. Small non shedding mature dog considered.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 Briarwood Ct
1606 Briarwood Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Private Condo, Pet Friendly - Property Id: 59022 This property boasts the conveniences of being local to EVERYTHING Phoenixville has to offer while giving you the privacy you desire.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
92 Orchard Court
92 Orchard Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1360 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
113 S MAIN STREET
113 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Looking to be close to downtown? This second floor one bedroom apartment is located one block from the heart of downtown Phoenixville. Open kitchen and living room area with lots of windows.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
252 Morgan Street - 303
252 Morgan Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"The Schoolhouse" ~ Phoenixville 2 bedrooms with great large office/Flex room! Original SchoolHouse built in 1874, Converted Loft Apartments, 14 foot high ceilings, original maple hardwood floors, downtown Phoenixville, 2 blocks from Bridge Street,
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
45 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
23 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,637
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified

Last updated May 19 at 12:10 PM
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
315 DRUMMERS LANE
315 Drummers Lane, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
819 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 1st floor condo in the Morgan Building of the Glenhardie Community. Freshly painted, LVT flooring and Ceramic tile throughout. All neutral d~cor.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
351 E MAIN ST
351 East Main Street, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious first floor apartment unit with front Porch and Rear Deck. This unit is a very bright and open floor plan NEW modern Kitchen, in unit Laundry and fantastic Wood Flooring. This is a NO SMOKING unit and the Landlord may consider a pet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spring City, PA

Finding an apartment in Spring City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

