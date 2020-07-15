All apartments in Slatington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3

2211 7th Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

2211 7th Street, Slatington, PA 18080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Beautiful new construction tri-plex located just a few blocks East of Temple's campus. Each unit includes high end finishes, 12 foot ceilings, and top of the line appliances. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5914855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have any available units?
2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have?
Some of 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2211 N 7TH ST Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
