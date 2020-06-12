All apartments in Schlusser
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:42 AM

60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE

60 Country Side Drive · (717) 609-2734
Location

60 Country Side Drive, Schlusser, PA 17013

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3565 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stately executive rental in Meadowbrook Farms - Cumberland Valley School District boasts 3,565 square feet! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood floors throughout first level. Family room with gas fireplace, formal living room and first floor office round out the main level. 2nd level features 4 large bedrooms - all with their own private baths and walk-in closets! Huge laundry room with it's own linen closet. Walkout basement, 3 car garage, screened-in porch with massive deck, large fenced rear yard with play set, tons of storage and so much more! This home has all you need and more! NO PETS & NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have any available units?
60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schlusser.
Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
