60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stately executive rental in Meadowbrook Farms - Cumberland Valley School District boasts 3,565 square feet! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood floors throughout first level. Family room with gas fireplace, formal living room and first floor office round out the main level. 2nd level features 4 large bedrooms - all with their own private baths and walk-in closets! Huge laundry room with it's own linen closet. Walkout basement, 3 car garage, screened-in porch with massive deck, large fenced rear yard with play set, tons of storage and so much more! This home has all you need and more! NO PETS & NO SMOKING!