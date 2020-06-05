Apartment List
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:40 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Saw Creek, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4295 Winchester Way
4295 Winchester Way, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED but the cable! All utilities included. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Friendly owner uses basement studio and is hardly ever there. Call or text Ron today directly at (516) 410-5323.

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
164 Bellingham Dr
164 Bellingham Drive, Saw Creek, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1736 sqft
NO MORE SHOWINGS 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. Two story Colonial. This home has covered front porch, Family Room with Fire Place, Formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom with sitting area and walk in closet. Full walkout basement and one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
161 St Andrews Dr
161 Bellingham Drive, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
(3)Bedroom (2)Bath Contemporary w/ Large Loft. Master Bedroom & Bath on Main Floor... Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Wood-Burning Fireplace. Kitchen Slider to Large Screen Porch. Dining Area Slider to Rear Deck..
Results within 5 miles of Saw Creek

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1212 Steele Cir
1212 Steele Circle, Pine Ridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
Come see this Lovely Well maintained Colonial home. This home features 4 bedroom 2.5 Baths, family room and garage, NICE BIG FLAT YARD!

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
4804 W Pine Ridge Dr
4804 Pine Ridge Dr W, Pine Ridge, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1984 sqft
LARGE 4 bedroom house with all solid surface floors. HUGE master with 2 WIC and master bath. Formal Dining room and wood fireplace in Living Room. Laundry room on second floor. Close to Pine Ridge Pool, clubhouse, baseball field and walking track.

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
227 Spyglass Ct
227 Spyglass Court, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
6753 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Home Located In Golf Community, Offering Large eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Large Island, Large Dining Room, Living Room Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace, Four Spacious Bedrooms, Two Extra Rooms might be
Results within 10 miles of Saw Creek

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
304 Airport rd
304 Airport Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2368 sqft
Awesome Remodel !! 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Colonial House for Rent!! Great Location!! East Stroudsburg South school District. House has all New Fresh Paint, New Carpets, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen, New Master Bath, and More....

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33 COBBLEWOOD RD
33 Cobblewood Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2260 sqft
Enjoy all the comforts of this fabulous home with views of farms, lake and rolling hills. New kitchen being installed. Heated workshop in basement with garage door.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5 Lenape Dr
5 Lenape Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1774 sqft
5 Lenape Dr Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/garage - ?A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9 DOUGLAS ST
9 Douglas Street, Blairstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Must see!! Beautiful 1st floor apartment, completely remodeled in 2018, newer kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint, central air & forced hot air. Large living room & bedrooms, unit offers washer & dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Saw Creek, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Saw Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

