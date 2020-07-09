Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:43 AM

4 Apartments for rent in Saw Creek, PA with parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2109 Apley Dr
2109 Apley Drive, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2113 sqft
Don't look any further, this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch in the beautiful amenity filled Saw Creek Estates. This home offers an open concept with cathedral ceilings & fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4295 Winchester Way
4295 Winchester Way, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED but the cable! All utilities included. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Friendly owner uses basement studio and is hardly ever there. Call or text Ron today directly at (516) 410-5323.
Results within 10 miles of Saw Creek

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
33 COBBLEWOOD RD
33 Cobblewood Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2260 sqft
Enjoy all the comforts of this fabulous home with views of farms, lake and rolling hills. New kitchen being installed. Heated workshop in basement with garage door.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1039 Dancing Ridge Road
1039 Dancing Ridge Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Located in Pocono Wild Haven Est is this completely updated and move in ready Ranch home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Saw Creek, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saw Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

