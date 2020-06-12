Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA with balcony

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
514 North Courtland Street
514 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1256 sqft
East Stroudsburg Property for Rent with The Peter Hewitt Team: Call/Text us at 570-243-1619 for more info! Move-In-Ready Rental Opportunity for Anyone, including ESU College Students! Biking distance to campus.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eaglesmere
1 Unit Available
124 Eaglesmere Cir
124 Eaglesmere Circle, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Well kept, Clean Condo for Rent!2 bedroom with Large Loft, 2,5 Baths.Maintenance free living at its best!! Great Commuter location. Close to ESU College, All Hospitals, RT.80.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
503 N Courtland St
503 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom Recently Updated Duplex In Town. Modern Kitchen,Laundry Hook Up On 1st Floor, Full Basement For Storage. Off Street Parking, Gas Heat, Close to ESU & Hospital.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
819 sqft
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Stones Throw
1 Unit Available
223 Amber Ln
223 Amber Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
ALL NEWER Flooring* *Stones Throw Townhouse * Maintenance Free Living no Grass to cut or Snow to Remove * Great Location 1 mile to Rt 80, Hospital & University * Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room ** 2 Bedrooms * 1.
1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
314 Witness Tree Ct
314 Witness Tree Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect, spacious home with central air and heat. Master bedroom on 1st floor. 3 seasons room with lots of light. Gas heating and cooking. Has water softner system. Great comfy place.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Penn Estates
1 Unit Available
123 Pasquin Dr
123 Pasquin Drive, Penn Estates, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1769 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 2 bath traditional style home. Available 7/3. Home has recently been renovated...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1305 Garmisch Court
1305 Garmisch Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2050 sqft
A 4 bd, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
582 Bangor Mountain Rd
582 Bangor Mountain Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2624 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Ideal Location for commuters. Private but 5 minutes to Downtown Stroudsburg, I-80, & Martz Bus Station; Living room w/ Propane Fireplace, Dining Area w/ Sliders that lead to Rear Deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Penn Estates
1 Unit Available
311 Hyland Dr
311 Hyland Drive, Penn Estates, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Very spacious bi-level with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/master bath, newly tiled floors and walls.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
304 Airport rd
304 Airport Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2368 sqft
Awesome Remodel !! 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Colonial House for Rent!! Great Location!! East Stroudsburg South school District. House has all New Fresh Paint, New Carpets, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen, New Master Bath, and More....

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5 Lenape Dr
5 Lenape Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1774 sqft
5 Lenape Dr Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/garage - ?A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with garage.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
117 Toccoa Rd
117 Toccoa Road, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1268 sqft
Great two bedroom for just starting out. Utilities in the rent.Rental spotless and ready to move in.Great for commute.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
111 St Moritz Ct
111 St Moritz Court, Monroe County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
Absolutely lovely, redone, clean, neat, first floor apartment!! SINGLE PERSON ONLY DUE TO WELL AND SEPTIC, PER LANDLORD. No smoking, no pets. Enjoy relaxing out in the yard, or covered deck area, very quiet + peaceful! Application fee is $50.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
240 Killington Dr
240 Killington Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1560 sqft
Four bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Paradise Township - Pocono Mountain East school district. This home sits on a large, beautiful corner lot.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
389 HENRYS CROSSING RD
389 Henrys Crossing Road, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$600
626 sqft
WHAT A SERENE SETTING! Nestled on 17 acres, this 2nd flr apt. has a nice deck to enjoy the scenery and peace and quiet! Lots of sunlight streams into kitchen and living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
408 Messinger Street
408 Messinger Street, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
124 Toccoa Rd
124 Toccoa Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1247 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION. 5 MINS. TO CAMELBACK, CROSSINGS OUTLETS, RTE. 8O, RTE. 611. MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH W/FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. LR W/ELECTRIC FP, DR, KITCHEN. 3 BEDROOMS. NEWER ROOF & NEW PAINT, SUN PORCH. BEAUTIFUL, LARGE, FLAT PROPERTY.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
38 DECATUR ST
38 Decatur Street, Columbia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
227 Spyglass Ct
227 Spyglass Court, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
6753 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Home Located In Golf Community, Offering Large eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Large Island, Large Dining Room, Living Room Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace, Four Spacious Bedrooms, Two Extra Rooms might be
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Stroudsburg, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Stroudsburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

