Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Don't look any further, this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch in the beautiful amenity filled Saw Creek Estates. This home offers an open concept with cathedral ceilings & fully equipped kitchen. Floors are ceramic, laminate and wall to wall carpeting, there's also a finished lower level that can be used as a family room or recreational area w/ wood stove, whirlpool tub, long paved driveway and wraparound deck. Tenant has access to all community amenities.