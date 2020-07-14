All apartments in Rutherford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

50 N. 67TH STREET

50 North 67th Street · (717) 554-7430
Location

50 North 67th Street, Rutherford, PA 17111
Rutherford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
TWO BEDROOMS (50 N.67 St) $925 plus ElectricAvailable NOW! for Lease for Only $925 plus ElectricSecurity Deposit is $1,850 (2-month security deposit)Minimum 12-month LeaseCentral A/C!Cozy 2 bedroom with new ceramic and carpet tile floors Eat in Kitchen with brand new ceramic tile floors and electric stove/range and refrigerator and ceiling fansFull Bathroom has Ceramic tiled floorsBack 2 bedrooms has with carpet tiles floors ample windows and closetsPrivate entrance from parking right to your main door. Full coin operated Laundry in basement.Central Dauphin Schools in Swatara township Super convenient location 3 minutes to Wal-Mart and All major restaurants, banks, grocery shops, and etc. Next to Hummelstown with 15 minutes to Hershey and historic Capital City of Harrisburg with easy access to All major corridors I-83, I-81, Rt 322, Rt 422 and Derry StLandlord requirements:1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 52 spaces/unit.

