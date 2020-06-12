/
3 bedroom apartments
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royersford, PA
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Royersford
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Royersford
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,756
1407 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.
1 Unit Available
237 CHURCH STREET
237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1932 sqft
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Royersford
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
37 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1392 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
1 Unit Available
3435 WESTVIEW DRIVE
3435 Westview Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, one and a half bath, townhome for rent. Freshly painted and carpeted. Backs to woods for privacy. Finished basement. Association fee included in the rent!
1 Unit Available
217 HENDRICKS ROAD
217 Hendricks Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Have you been searching for a home with piece and quiet? Look no further! This is a beautifully remodeled rancher home in the Perkiomen Valley school district. Rt 29 being close it has convenience for major route access.
1 Unit Available
12 LANDMARK DRIVE
12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1382 sqft
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough.
1 Unit Available
326 BRIGADE COURT
326 Brigade Court, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1538 sqft
Covid Access Form and Covid Health Screen Form is required before showing!!!This Contemporary stunning townhouse unit located in the Paddock community of Chesterbrook, Top Tredyffrin - Easttown school district, features Upgraded Kitchen with
Washington-Rosedale
1 Unit Available
601 KING STREET
601 King Street, Pottstown, PA
Pottstown area gem!!HUGE 5 bedroom home.Renovated and remodeled top to bottom.All new paint, kitchen, and more...Plenty of space.Sec8 ok.mo + utils.Oil heat.
1 Unit Available
46 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
46 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3544 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a Beautiful carriage home in sought after Charlestown Meadows.
1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient
1 Unit Available
325 NORRIS HALL LANE
325 Norris Hall Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1445 sqft
BRAND New almost everything! New kitchen, new baths, fresh paint- really all has been done.
