851 N 3rd St 1

Newly painted 3-bedroom in historic district



Part 2 of virtual tour: https://youtu.be/-mfTdONNa-k

Part 1: https://youtu.be/6XYeX_PJYkk



Newly painted 1st floor apartment with washer/dryer in a well-maintained corner property in the historic district of Reading.



This spacious apartment has a dining room right off the kitchen, a spacious living room in-between the two bedrooms, and two completely private bedrooms, for a total of four rooms, as well as plentiful closets and storage.



It also features a lovely outside porch, right off the dining room.



All rooms were freshly repainted this month.



$1000 monthly rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, gas heating and gas, saving the tenant $150-$450 a month, depending on season. The only utility tenant is responsible for is electric.



The other tenants in the building are quiet and respectful and have been there for 1 and 30 years. Looking for a similarly respectful tenant.



* 2 month security deposit ($2000) due at lease signing.

* 1st month rent ($1000) due at move-in.

No Pets Allowed



