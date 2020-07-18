All apartments in Reading
Last updated July 14 2020

851 N 3rd St 1

851 N 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

851 N 3rd St, Reading, PA 19601
Centre Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Newly painted 3-bedroom in historic district - Property Id: 315740

Part 2 of virtual tour: https://youtu.be/-mfTdONNa-k
Part 1: https://youtu.be/6XYeX_PJYkk

Newly painted 1st floor apartment with washer/dryer in a well-maintained corner property in the historic district of Reading.

This spacious apartment has a dining room right off the kitchen, a spacious living room in-between the two bedrooms, and two completely private bedrooms, for a total of four rooms, as well as plentiful closets and storage.

It also features a lovely outside porch, right off the dining room.

All rooms were freshly repainted this month.

$1000 monthly rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, gas heating and gas, saving the tenant $150-$450 a month, depending on season. The only utility tenant is responsible for is electric.

The other tenants in the building are quiet and respectful and have been there for 1 and 30 years. Looking for a similarly respectful tenant.

* 2 month security deposit ($2000) due at lease signing.
* 1st month rent ($1000) due at move-in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315740
Property Id 315740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

