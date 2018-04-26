All apartments in Reading
519 N 11th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

519 N 11th Street

519 North 11th Street · (484) 651-1055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604
District 6

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 519 N 11th Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Beautiful large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 4-5 Bedroom, 2 full bath spacious home.
Completely renovated and upgraded with large master bedroom and walk around side deck. Off street parking. Kitchen is like new with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and updated appliances. Fresh paint throughout.

Gas Furnace will be placed prior to winter months
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Installed ADT alarm system, that tenant can activate.

No pets allowed

Applicants must have verifiable income of at least 3 time the rent amount. Our tenant screening process includes credit score, eviction history, criminal background. Those with credit scores under 650 will require a second deposit held for one year.

To schedule a viewing or to apply go to bold-pm.com

(RLNE5838715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N 11th Street have any available units?
519 N 11th Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 N 11th Street have?
Some of 519 N 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 N 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 519 N 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reading.
Does 519 N 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 519 N 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 519 N 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N 11th Street have a pool?
No, 519 N 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 N 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 519 N 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 N 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 N 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 N 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
