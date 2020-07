Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement. This lovely shady location is close to Harrisburg Mall and restaurants. Lawn maintenance and snow removal included in monthly lease. Plenty of parking call for showing!