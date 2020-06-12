Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:07 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Parkville, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
28 HEIGHTS AVE
28 Heights Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. One car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
504 CHARLES AVENUE
504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
21 MUSTANG DRIVE
21 Mustang Dr, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
205 RUTH AVENUE
205 Ruth Avenue, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
Relax on your front porch this summer! Plenty of space in this all-brick duplex with tons of natural light. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full basement, and large, walk-up attic for storage. New flooring and fresh paint.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
326 Scyamore Lane
326 Sycamore Lane, Hanover, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
First Floor LIving Renting out a newly updated 4 bedroom single family home with a garage and street parking Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
92 BREEZEWOOD DRIVE
92 Breezewood Dr, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Middle Street
831 West Middle Street, Pennville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
Nice Single family home on a quiet street with a private back yard setting. 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Has a one car garage. Rear and front porch's. Full basement, large closets and nice size dining and living room areas.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified

Last updated June 8 at 03:28pm
11 Units Available
Hanover Apartments
203 W Clearview Rd, Hanover, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
890 sqft
Hanover Apartments offers a convenient in-town location with the beautiful countryside only minutes away. Our lovely community offers an array of comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious closets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
62 BROOKSIDE AVE
62 Brookside Ave, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
801 MCCOSH STREET
801 Mccosh Street, Hanover, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1694 sqft
This beautiful brick rancher home has all hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, formal dining room and first floor family room. Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Lots of storage and closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Parkville

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 MOLLY DRIVE
8 Molly Dr, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2150 sqft
FOR RENT: End unit condo featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2nd floor laundry room, 9ft ceilings, breakfast bar, kitchen with cherry cabinetry & appliances. Dining area, deck, family room, patio, and 1 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parkville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parkville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

