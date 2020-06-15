All apartments in Paoli
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

15 DUFFRYN AVENUE

15 Duffryn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 Duffryn Avenue, Paoli, PA 19355

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated 2nd floor apartment available to rent in Malvern close to the Malvern Station. Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is close to all that downtown Malvern has to offer. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout the living room, hall and bedrooms. Tons of old-world charm - deep closets, detailed molding, ceiling fans and a cozy eat-in-kitchen make this 2nd story, light-filled property a great place to come home to. Shared laundry in basement with 1st floor tenant and storage area available. Large, level yard with lots of room to enjoy cooking out on the patio, playing yard games or enjoying the great outdoors from the covered deck just off the kitchen. Heat, water, trash, sewer and lawn care are all included in rent! Tenant is only responsible for electric, hot water, cable and renter's insurance. Apartment is currently vacant. Absolutely no pets or smoking permitted. Owner/Landlord will interview and execute lease with tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have any available units?
15 DUFFRYN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paoli, PA.
What amenities does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have?
Some of 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15 DUFFRYN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paoli.
Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 DUFFRYN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
