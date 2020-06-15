15 DUFFRYN AVENUE

Amenities

Updated 2nd floor apartment available to rent in Malvern close to the Malvern Station. Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is close to all that downtown Malvern has to offer. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout the living room, hall and bedrooms. Tons of old-world charm - deep closets, detailed molding, ceiling fans and a cozy eat-in-kitchen make this 2nd story, light-filled property a great place to come home to. Shared laundry in basement with 1st floor tenant and storage area available. Large, level yard with lots of room to enjoy cooking out on the patio, playing yard games or enjoying the great outdoors from the covered deck just off the kitchen. Heat, water, trash, sewer and lawn care are all included in rent! Tenant is only responsible for electric, hot water, cable and renter's insurance. Apartment is currently vacant. Absolutely no pets or smoking permitted. Owner/Landlord will interview and execute lease with tenant.