Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Large 1 bedroom apartment with large living room, good size bedroom with plenty of closet space. Tiled kitchen and bathroom. On site lawndry and plenty of on site parking. Very convenient location near Rt 420 and Chester Pike. Minutes from 95 and Phila. International Airport, 12 minutes to center city. Tenant pays $75.00 per month for common sharred utilities which indludes heat, cold water, hot water, sewer rents and trash removal.