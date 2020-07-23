Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Wales, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in North Wales provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your li... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1101 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Results within 1 mile of North Wales

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of North Wales
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering Blue Bell Villas luxury townhome rentals! We invite you to explore floor plans, check availability, and apply for your new home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
64 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1100 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1976 Penngrove Ter
1976 Penngrove Terrace, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
This beautiful 3BR/3BA home is located in the wonderful town of Lansdale! Constructed in 2015, this home is quite the eye catcher! Upon entering, you are welcomed by an open floor plan with a spacious living room completed with beautiful hardwood

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1977 West Point Pike
1977 West Point Pike, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment above detached garage - Spacious apartment located above large detached garage. Includes 1 over sized garage space as well as use of multi tiered decks and large back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
109 ALMOND DRIVE
109 Almond Dr, Lansdale, PA
Welcome home to Andale Green! A neighborhood that is close to everything: Walk across the street and throw a line in the pond in Stony Creek Park, or go for an evening stroll around the neighborhood walking path.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
607 ELLISON DR
607 Ellison Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Move right in to this well maintained, beautiful END unit Townhome! Crafted by Pulte Homes, you will truly enjoy this spacious and comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Finished basement with outside access off Laundry Room.

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
1642 Pulaski Dr
1642 Pulaski Drive, Montgomery County, PA
Welcome to this lovely split level single family house for rent in a quiet and friendly neighborhood in Blue Bell, PA. Check out our video tour: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8B4ShPWW6J75Dm2rs9Cp-pXTWlEpsPRG The house has 4 bedroom and 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
709 COLUMBIA AVENUE
709 Columbia Avenue, Lansdale, PA
Four bedroom Colonial walking distance three blocks from Main Street for access to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
129 MEDINAH DRIVE
129 Medinah Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2228 sqft
ASSOCIATION FEE included in rent! Beautiful move-in ready townhome in Blue Bell Country Club. Available end of July/August 1st. Great location within walking distance to club house, pool and tennis courts, Hardwood floors throughout first floor.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
2101 HARVARD DRIVE
2101 Harvard Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2802 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2101 HARVARD DRIVE in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1403 LIBERTY COURT
1403 Liberty Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen with a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The living room includes a wood burning fireplace and a door leading to the outside patio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR
104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
135 POLO DRIVE
135 Polo Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2122 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom spacious end unit situated on premium sought-after lot backing to treed open space in "Montgomery Greene".Awesome 2-Story Hardwood Foyer & Hall.

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
961 SKIPPACK PIKE
961 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA
Tenants will have access to the main home and property. The detached barn and office space are currently being partially used by the owner.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1343 VALLEY DRIVE
1343 Valley Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1673 sqft
APPLY HERE: https://apply.link/3fCg9r4 Listed for rent is this gorgeous end-unit townhome located within the sought after Stonegate Village of Upper Gwynedd. This 3 bed 2.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
612 GREYCLIFFE LN
612 Greycliffe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Magnificent carriage home with distinguished appointments make this Greycliffe home the essence of elegance! Lovely private, park-like setting with walking trails & gazebo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT
108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4205 QUAKER COURT
4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2134 sqft
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in North Wales, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in North Wales provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in North Wales. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

