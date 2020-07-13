232 Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA with parking
1 of 16
1 of 82
1 of 32
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 2
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 3
1 of 23
1 of 52
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 41
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 15
Once an agricultural hub of Pennsylvania, Norristown now offers residents a good mix of urban and tree lined streets only six miles from the City of Brotherly Love.
Norristown is just 6 miles away from Philly and definitely close enough to grab a cheesesteak or a pretzel, but far enough away to offer a bit more house for your money. The people of Norristown are what make it special, and it is truly an international city, town, borough, or whatever else you refer to it as. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norristown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.