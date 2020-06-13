24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newtown Grant, PA

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
Results within 5 miles of Newtown Grant

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
Results within 10 miles of Newtown Grant
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
59 N MAIN ST
59 North Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
Studio
$1,475
1 Bedroom
Ask
This recently renovated Studio apartment features an open floor plan and flexible living space. Galley kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. Walk to all your soon-to-be favorite cafes, shops and river activities. Includes 1 off-street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Somerton
1 Unit Available
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE
13675 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newtown Grant, PA

Finding an apartment in Newtown Grant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

