Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome. This Exton floor plan offers the extended eat in kitchen with refurbished cabinets, soft close doors and drawers, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops and the granite island. The kitchen is open to a sun-drenched great room with a gas fireplace. The fireplace is flanked by 2 sets of double windows. There are hardwoods on the open-floor plan living room and dining room. Upstairs a spacious main bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, luxurious bathroom, vaulted ceiling and upgraded lighting. Back downstairs includes laundry and half-bath. Two car garage, Private landscaped paver patio.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5290103)