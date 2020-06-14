All apartments in Newtown Grant
Newtown Grant, PA
528 Coachwood Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

528 Coachwood Ct

528 Coachwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA 18940

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome. This Exton floor plan offers the extended eat in kitchen with refurbished cabinets, soft close doors and drawers, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops and the granite island. The kitchen is open to a sun-drenched great room with a gas fireplace. The fireplace is flanked by 2 sets of double windows. There are hardwoods on the open-floor plan living room and dining room. Upstairs a spacious main bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, luxurious bathroom, vaulted ceiling and upgraded lighting. Back downstairs includes laundry and half-bath. Two car garage, Private landscaped paver patio.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Coachwood Ct have any available units?
528 Coachwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newtown Grant, PA.
What amenities does 528 Coachwood Ct have?
Some of 528 Coachwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Coachwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
528 Coachwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Coachwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 528 Coachwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newtown Grant.
Does 528 Coachwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 528 Coachwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 528 Coachwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Coachwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Coachwood Ct have a pool?
No, 528 Coachwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 528 Coachwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 528 Coachwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Coachwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Coachwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Coachwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Coachwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
