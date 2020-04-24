3505 SOCIETY PL #H1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered. Great socialization situation. Private location tucked away in the rear of the section of buildings. Pets possible on a case by case basis. Listing Agent will draft lease. Apply online at our LNF website. Instructions for rental application process uploaded in document section of this listing. Financial responsibilities: 1st month, plus two month's security deposit. There is a $55.00 per person application fee for all applicants over the age of 18.