All apartments in Newtown Grant
Find more places like
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newtown Grant, PA
/
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:12 AM

3505 SOCIETY PL #H1

3505 Society Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA 18940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered. Great socialization situation. Private location tucked away in the rear of the section of buildings. Pets possible on a case by case basis. Listing Agent will draft lease. Apply online at our LNF website. Instructions for rental application process uploaded in document section of this listing. Financial responsibilities: 1st month, plus two month's security deposit. There is a $55.00 per person application fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have any available units?
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have?
Some of 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 currently offering any rent specials?
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 is pet friendly.
Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 offer parking?
Yes, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 does offer parking.
Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have a pool?
No, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 does not have a pool.
Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have accessible units?
No, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 SOCIETY PL #H1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PANewtown, PALambertville, NJFeasterville, PAYardley, PAWarminster Heights, PACroydon, PABristol, PAPennington, NJBurlington, NJBeverly, NJLawrenceville, NJRoebling, NJRockledge, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAFort Washington, PAChalfont, PAWyncote, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityPrinceton University