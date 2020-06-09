All apartments in New Holland
Last updated June 9 2020

431 W Main St

431 West Main Street · (717) 354-6412
Location

431 West Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1946 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.

Features: Newer kitchen, wheelchair ramp, walk-in shower on first floor, front porch, and open lot parking for two vehicles.

Heating: Natural gas heat and hot water.

Appliances included: Refrigerator (not warranted) and electric range. Laundry hook-up.

Pet Policy: One small pet considered with a $500 pet deposit and $35/month pet fee.

Call 717-786-6200 to inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W Main St have any available units?
431 W Main St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 431 W Main St have?
Some of 431 W Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
431 W Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 431 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 431 W Main St does offer parking.
Does 431 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W Main St have a pool?
No, 431 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 431 W Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 431 W Main St has accessible units.
Does 431 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 W Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 W Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
