431 W Main St

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.
Features: Newer kitchen, wheelchair ramp, walk-in shower on first floor, front porch, and open lot parking for two vehicles.
Heating: Natural gas heat and hot water.
Appliances included: Refrigerator (not warranted) and electric range. Laundry hook-up.
Pet Policy: One small pet considered with a $500 pet deposit and $35/month pet fee.
Call 717-786-6200 to inquire.