431 W Main St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.



Features: Newer kitchen, wheelchair ramp, walk-in shower on first floor, front porch, and open lot parking for two vehicles.



Heating: Natural gas heat and hot water.



Appliances included: Refrigerator (not warranted) and electric range. Laundry hook-up.



Pet Policy: One small pet considered with a $500 pet deposit and $35/month pet fee.



Call 717-786-6200 to inquire.