2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
155 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morton, PA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Results within 1 mile of Morton
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932 The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit.
Results within 5 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
816 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Crum Lynne
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
815 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 S LANSDOWNE AVENUE
44 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd Floor Unit located in the highly desirable Lansdowne Village Community at the corner of Lansdowne Ave & Scottdale Rd.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 1ST STREET
10 1st Street, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 1ST STREET in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
601 W ASHLAND AVE #2ND FLOOR
601 West Ashland Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3279 sqft
Pristine House Apartment! 2nd Floor. Private Entrance. Newly Renovated, Modern Spacious Two Bedroom Unit. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, New, Large Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. New Bathroom with Large Stand Up Shower.
Results within 10 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
49 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
6 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
41 Units Available
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
16 Units Available
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
19 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
15 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
