1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
76 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morton, PA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Morton
5 S Morton Ave 5B
5 South Morton Avenue, Morton, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Large Efficiency Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
7 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
942 sqft
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5200 HILLTOP DRIVE
5200 Oak Drive, Brookhaven, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
Popular Hilltop 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom Condo that has been recently renovated. New interior paint, new carpeting, new front doors, new ceramic tiled bathroom, new kitchen with dishwasher, microwave electric stove and refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
826 SOUTH AVENUE
826 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
674 sqft
Pictures soon. completely rehabbed unit. Granite and stainless kitchen. In building laundry and storage bin.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Crum Lynne
523 MADDOCK ST
523 Maddock Street, Woodlyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1758 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent. New carpets gorgeous kitchen with in unit laundry. Large bedroom and living room. Also a loft for extra storage space and off street parking. Make your appointment today!
Results within 10 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
5 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
520 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
864 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
17 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
488 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
75 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Spruce Hill
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
452 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
34 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
55 Units Available
Powelton
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
41 Units Available
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
968 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
University City
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
