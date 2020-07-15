/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Morton, PA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Morton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
49 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
41 Units Available
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1119 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
16 Units Available
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
19 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
15 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
$
55 Units Available
Powelton
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
17 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:16 PM
3 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
8 Units Available
Manayunk
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1719 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
14 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
297 Units Available
University City
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
10 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Point Breeze
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
19 Units Available
Fitler Square
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
86 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
59 Units Available
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
