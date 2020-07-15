Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morton, PA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Results within 1 mile of Morton

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
320 Evergreen Avenue
320 Evergreen Avenue, Folsom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1477 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Results within 5 miles of Morton
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
816 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Darby
315 Greenway Avenue
315 Greenway Avenue, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1230 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Darby rental! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,350 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Haverford
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Morton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
14 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
49 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Morton, PA

Finding an apartment in Morton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

