pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$998
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Millersville
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
979 Clark St Available 07/13/20 Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Musser Park
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Heights
607 Janet Ave
607 Janet Avenue, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1511 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the highly desirable Manheim Township school district and only minutes from downtown Lancaster - best of both worlds! Updated kitchen including brand new (unused) stainless steel appliances as well
Results within 10 miles of Millersville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
17 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Manaheim
37 RAILROAD AVENUE
37 Railroad Avenue, Manheim, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
798 sqft
*NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED* This spacious two bedroom apartment is available now in Manheim, PA on Railroad Avenue and across the street from local hotspot The Cat's Meow.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD
1680 Landisville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2358 sqft
Do you enjoy the country? If so then this is the next place you will want to call home for years to come with propane heat! The first floor has a living room, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan (which comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric
